Chandrapur: Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to send a team of experts to probe the reports of mysterious objects falling from the sky in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district.

Chandrapur Collector Ajay Gulhane told IANS that he had requested the ISRO to investigate the incident soon after it happened.

However, the ISRO has still not confirmed whether it will send a probe team, he added.

Social media posts attributed to ISRO said that inputs from various sources were received on the mysterious flashing lights seen in the sky during the evening of April 3 in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

An object was recovered from a field in Pawanpar village.

According to the district authorities, the two objects, a metal ring, and a cylinder-like object were found in two villages in Sindevahi tehsil – the iron ring from Ladhbori and the cylinder-like object, measuring around 12-18 inches from Pawanpar – by the locals, around 7.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Gulhane even informed the Disaster Management authorities and the ISRO and dispatched local revenue teams to survey all villages in the region for any more such objects falling from the sky.

A Mumbaikar, Pradeep S. Menon also reported he had seen “some longish, burning, unidentified object” piercing through the dusk sky, and similar sightings were reported from Buldhana, Akola, Jalgaon, Chandrapur in Maharashtra and other districts of Madhya Pradesh.

There was wild speculation on social media about whether they were meteorites hurtling towards the Earth, or debris from rocket boosters that may have crashed after a launch, and that the objects had some foreign-language markings, but there was no confirmation or explanation by officials or experts as of now.