MeT warns of rains, possible flash floods

Srinagar, Sep 1: The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts from late Monday night, raising the risk of flashfloods, cloudbursts, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

According to the advisory, isolated showers are expected in parts of the region on Monday afternoon, followed by a fresh spell of intense rainfall over sections of the Jammu division towards late night and early Tuesday morning. Officials said that from September 2 to 3, generally cloudy conditions are expected with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers across many areas. However, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, and Reasi districts, while Doda, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar, Anantnag, and Kulgam could experience moderate to heavy downpours.

The department cautioned that the spell may trigger cloudbursts, flash floods, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly along highways and hilly terrains. “There is also a likelihood of a rise in water levels of rivers and streams,” officials said, urging the public to remain alert and avoid venturing near water bodies, river embankments, and unstable slopes.

For the period between September 4 and 7, the advisory forecasts occasional rain or thunder at scattered places across Jammu and Kashmir, though the intensity is expected to be lower compared to the earlier spell.

Authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions, particularly in landslide-prone and flood-vulnerable areas, as preparations are being made to respond to any emergencies arising out of the forecast.