MeT predicts rains, snow in Kashmir from tonight till Mar 8

The minimum temperatures dropped in Kashmir valley amid forecast for rain and snow officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar recorded a low of 3.8°C against 4.2°C the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C above normal for this time of the year in this summer capital, a MeT official said.

“Intermittent light to moderate rain/snowfall on higher reaches most likely during tonight till 8th forenoon at most places of J&K. Thereafter, another spell of scattered to widespread rain with thunderstorm/snowfall most likely during 11-13th with occasional breaks in between. May Disrupt Banihal-Ramban and Zojila Highway due to Landslide, Snowfall,” the MeT official said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.5°C against 2.3°C on the previous night while the mercury settled at minus 1.8°C at the famous resort of Pahalgam against 0.3°C on the earlier night.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.1°C on the previous night.

The minimum temperature settled at 0.1°C in Kupwara against 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.0°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night.

“There is possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning over plains and light to moderate snow over higher reaches during late night of 6th March and 7th March and thereafter decrease in intensity and distribution,” the MeT official said.

Possibility of heavy snow over isolated places particularly over higher reaches can’t be ruled out during March 7, added the official.

He said that the probable impacts include disruption of surface transport over higher reaches, possibility of landslides and shooting stones over Jammu-Srinagar highway, possibility of hailstorm at isolated places over plains of Jammu division and fall in maximum temperature by 4-8 degrees Celsius.

There are four types colour codes signifying the level of caution: green which means no action, yellow—situation to be watched), amber –government agencies need to be prepared for severe weather and red –action needed by the agencies.