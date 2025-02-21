Srinagar, Feb 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar has forecasted light to moderate rain and snow across most places in Jammu and Kashmir between February 25 and 28, with isolated heavy snowfall expected in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The region experienced a sharp temperature drop over the past 24 hours, with day temperatures plunging by 6-14°C. In the Kashmir Division, temperatures fell by 7-14°C, with Muzaffarabad recording 11.0°C, Srinagar 10.7°C, Pahalgam 4.8°C, Kupwara 4.7°C, and Gulmarg remaining the coldest at 1.0°C.

In the Jammu Division, Kathua recorded the highest temperature at 15.8°C, followed by Mirpur at 15.5°C and Jammu at 14.8°C. Other notable temperatures included Banihal at 5.2°C and Bhaderwah at 6.3°C.

Night temperatures also dropped by 0-5°C across scattered parts of J&K, with Bhaderwah and Banihal recording the lowest in Jammu Division at -2.4°C. In Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded -5.6°C, followed by Pahalgam at -2.4°C and Kukernag at -1.2°C.

Over the past 24 hours, widespread precipitation has added to the ongoing cold wave. The IMD has advised residents to stay updated with official weather reports, as the fresh spell of rain and snow could impact daily life in several areas.