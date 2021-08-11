MeT predicts rain on Aug 14, 15 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecasted light to moderate rain at widespread places of Jammu and Kashmir on August 14 and 15.

A meteorological department official here said there were 60% chances of brief spell of light rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir on coming Saturday. Also, there was possibility of 75% of light to moderate rain at widespread places in J&K on Sunday, he said.

Meanwhile the meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius against 18.3 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.5 degree Celsius against the normal of 25.1 degree Celsius for this time of J&K’s winter capital.

He said Pahalgam recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in J&K as it recorded a low temperature of 11.8degree Celsius against 12.1 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, recorded minimum of 14.7 degree Celsius while Kokernag had a low of 13.9 degree Celsius, he said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 16.3 degrees Celsius against normal of 17.3 degrees Celsius, the official added. (GNS)