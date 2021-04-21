MeT predicts more rains in Kashmir

Srinagar: Rains lashed parts of Kashmir Valley even as minimum temperatures rose amid cloud cover, officials said on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received traces of rain while it recorded a low of 10.4°C against 8.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal in the summer capital of J&K.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 2.0mm of rain during 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 7.4°C against previous night’s 4.9°C, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, received 3.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 5.3°C against 1.4°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 5.2mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 5.8°C against previous night’s 4.8°C, the official said.

Kupwara in north Kashmir had 0.3mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.7°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, received 1.6mm recorded a low of 1.4°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

“Fairly widespread light rain, thudershowers are expected in Jammu and Kashmir,” the official said regarding the forecast for next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, the official said that “widespread light to moderate rain/TS are expected” in Jammu and Kashmir.