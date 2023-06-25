Srinagar, June 25: Overnight rains brought some respite from hot and humid weather conditions as night temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here told that Srinagar received 1.2mm of rain, Qazigund traces, Pahalgam 1.1mm, Kupwara 0.2mm, Banihal 1.4mm, Batote 8.6mm, Katra 2.2.mm and Bhaderwah 0.4mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.8°C against 22.4°C on the previous night but it remained above normal by 2.5°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.7°C against 20.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 19.2°C against 19.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6°C against 14.4°C on previous night and it was above normal by minus 6.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 29.1°C against 28.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 19.1°C (2.7°C above normal), Batote 20.1°C (2.1°C above normal), Katra 22.8°C (0.3°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 16.4°C (above normal by 4.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 13.0°C and 18.9°C respectively, he said.

The MeT department has forecast fairly widespread light rain/thunderstorm in Kashmir and widespread moderate rain/TS over Jammu Division during next 24 hours. Widespread light to moderate monsoon rain has been forecast thereafter for subsequent two days in J&K.