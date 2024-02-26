MeT Predicts Light Rain in Plains, Snowfall in Higher Reaches Today

Srinagar, Feb 25: The Meteorological Department (MeT) has predicted light rain in the plains and snowfall over the upper reaches of the region in the next 24 hours. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of MeT, informed Rising Kashmir that between February 26 and March 3, intermittent rain, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected in the plains, along with snowfall in higher reaches.

He added that on February 27, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places from the night of the 26th to the forenoon of the 27th. “In view of heavy to very heavy snowfall in a few middle and higher reaches, travelers or tourists are advised to follow administrative and traffic police advisories,” the MeT Director said.

He advised the general public in hilly areas not to venture into avalanche-prone and sloppy areas, as there are chances of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at few places.

Late Saturday night, isolated places experienced a dip in temperatures due to light snowfall and rains. Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 0.5°C. The health resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at 7.1°C degrees and minus 6°C as the minimum temperature. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 0.1°C and a minimum temperature of 10°C.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued an avalanche warning for the Ganderbal district of the Kashmir division, advising people against venturing out into avalanche-prone areas. A spokesperson said an avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2300 meters above sea level over Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts in the next 24 hours.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice,” the spokesperson said.

Over the past 24 hours, traffic has been moving slowly on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, with very slow movement at Dalwas due to single lane and poor surface.

The traffic police spokesman said that on Monday, subject to fair weather and road clearance, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) Passenger/Private Cars shall be allowed from Srinagar-Jammu NHW. No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut-off timing.

Similarly, on the Srinagar-Leh road, only one-way traffic (Light Motor Vehicles Goods Carrier 04 Chakka) from Srinagar towards Kargil shall be allowed on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road. These vehicles shall be allowed from Sonamarg up to 0830 hrs. No vehicle shall be allowed after the cut-off timing, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway, Mughal Road, Kupwara-Tangdhar road, and Sinthan-Kishtwar road are still snowbound and closed. The snow clearance operations are underway on these roads.