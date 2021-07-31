MeT predicts ‘intense heavy showers’ in three J&K districts in next few hours

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday said there was possibility of a brief spell of “intense heavy shower” in Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts during next three hours.

Overall, a meteorological department official said the weather will be generally cloudy with occasional light to moderate rain at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Currently, it’s generally cloudy in whole J&K with incessant light to moderate rain at some places. A brief spell of intense shower can’t be ruled out in some areas especially in mountains,” the official said in a statement.

He said while there is forecast for generally cloudy weather with occasional light to moderate rain at many places, “possibility of brief spell of intense heavy shower in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi during next 3 hours. And decrease thereafter.”

“Also, even light to moderate rain can trigger flash flood, mudslides etc. as soil is fully saturated due to continuous rain,” the official said, adding, “ People are requested to remain alert and stay away from local Nallas especially places which are vulnerable to such events and ensure not to turn vulnerability into disaster.”