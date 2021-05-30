MeT predicts hot, dry weather in J&K for next few days

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast ‘hot and dry’ weather in J&K and Ladakh with lesser possibility of brief spell of thunderstorm with rain at Isolated places towards late afternoon or evening for next few days.

“Today, weather is most likely to remain mainly hot and dry. However, a brief spell of thunderstorm with rain may (occur) at Isolated places towards late afternoon or evening, although chances are less,” Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said. “Same weather (is) most likely to continue for next few days,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major rainfall for next few days.”

Regarding Ladakh , he said weather will remain mainly hot and dry and same is likely to continue for the next few days. “No forecast of any major weather event for next one week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Srinagar reordered a low of 12.8 degrees Celsius against 12.0 degrees Celsius normal for this time of the season.

The summer capital of J&K recorded 30.7 degrees Celsius maximum temperature which was 4.6 degrees Celsius above normal, a MeT official told GNS. Pahalgam, the famous tourist destination in South Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.6 (against normal of 6.1) degree Celsius while the world famous skiing resort of Gulmarg witnessed a minimum of 7.5 degree Celsius, which is above 0.4 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year, the official added.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.8 degrees Celsius which is less by two degrees Celsius for the winter capital of J&K during the present season, he said.