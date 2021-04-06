MeT predicts erratic weather till tomorrow

Srinagar: Meteorological department on Tuesday said that weather will remain erratic with intermittent light to moderate rain in plains or snow on higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh till Wednesday afternoon.

“Occasional heavy snowfall is possible on Zojila, Banihal-Ramban and prominent passes of Leh-Manali Highways during the period,” Director Meteorological department Sonam Lotus said. He said that a “significant” improvement is expected from April 8 onwards in both J&K and Ladakh.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 3.0mm of rainfall in last 24 hours till 08:30 a.m. He said that the mercury settled at 8.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night in the summer capital of J&K.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 1.0mm of rain during the time and it recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 2.4mm of rain while as it recorded a minimum of 5.9°C against 4.8°C on the earlier night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, received 2.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 6.8°C against previous night’s 5.7°C, the official said.

Kupwara had 9.8mm of rain while the north Kashmir district recording a low of 6.4°C against 5.2°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg received 11.4mm of rain and light snowfall during the time while as the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded a minimum temperature of 0.8°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night, the official added.