Srinagar: The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway & Mughal Road continued to remain suspended due to fresh snowfall while the weatherman has predicted improvement in weather conditions from today.

An official said that the Mughal road and Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road are closed due to snow accumulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted improvement in weather condition from today, saying the weather would remain mostly cloudy till Devember 10.

As per the local Meteorological department, significant improvement in weather is expected towards afternoon over most places of Jammu and Kashmir and dry weather thereafter. KNO