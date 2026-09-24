MeT Predicts Brief Wet Spell In J&K From Sept 27

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast generally dry weather for next two days followed by brief spell of rain and gusty winds at few districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official that, Sept 25-26 will witness generally dry weather while Sept 27-28 will be generally cloudy with brief spell of light rain (light snow over higher reaches) / thunder / gusty winds at few districts.

Sept 29-30 will see brief spell of rain at few places while Oct 1-2 will again remain generally dry.

Oct 3-5 will be generally cloudy with light rain (light snow over higher reaches) / thunder / gusty winds at few places.

Advisory: The MeT said weather is ideal for harvesting of Apple and Paddy along with other farm operations during dry days.

Farmers have been advised to plan spray and harvesting accordingly and remain cautious during gusty winds and thunder activity.