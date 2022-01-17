SRINAGAR: Brace up for more snow from Monday as fresh western disturbance has hit Jammu and Kashmir.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir region from January 16. Another Western Disturbance from January 18 and likely to cause light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread precipitation,” Meteorological Center Srinagar said.

Kashmir Weather, a private forecasting portal, said light rain/snow can occur at many places in the Kashmir division and at a few places in the Jammu division between Monday and Tuesday morning.

“In quick succession, another Western Disturbance may bring light rain/snow in plains of Kashmir around Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility of few inches of snow accumulation in higher reaches.” It said.

Kashmir Weather said light rain/snow is also possible at a few places in the Jammu region around the time.

“Despite the cloud cover, maximum day temperature may stay around or above the normal during the next 3 days. Gradual increase is also expected in minimum temperature,” it said.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have said passenger LMVs and private cars shall be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway. Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu shall liaise with TCU Ramban before allowing the traffic.

“CUT OFF TIMING: LMVs,/private cars from Nagrota (Jammu) 0900 hrs to 1300 hrs, & from Jakheni (Udhampur) 1000 hrs to 1400 hrs (subject to change depending on the road position then). No Vehicle shall be allowed before and after cut-off timings,” traffic police said.

Traffic police noted that subject to fair weather and better road condition, only stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles and load carriers in Banihal jurisdiction shall be allowed towards Jammu

“Mughal Road, Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri Road, and Kishtwar-Sinthan Road have been closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation,” the police said.

People have been advised to undertake the journey only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units.

People can contact Jammu on 0191-2459048, 9419147732, Srinagar 0194-2450022, 2485396, Ramban 9419993745, Udhampur 8491928625, PCR Kishtwar, 9906154100 for the highway status.