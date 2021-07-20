MeT forecasts ‘significant decrease’ in rainfall from tomorrow

Srinagar: Rains continued to lash Jammu and Kashmir with Katra recording downpour of 99.6mm in last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday. The weatherman has also forecast a “significant decrease” in rainfall from tomorrow.

“As expected light to moderate rain occurred at widespread places of J&K with heavy falls at isolated places of Jammu region,” Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

“Present Weather condition is likely to continue today with moderate rainfall in spells,” he said, adding, “Expect significant decrease in rainfall from tomorrow.”

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 5.2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 0830 hours while the summer capital of J&K recorded minimum temperature of 18.8 degrees Celsius which is 0.4 degrees Celsius above the normal for the season.

Jammu, the winter capital of J&K, received 44.3mm of rain during the time and recorded minimum of 23.5 degrees Celsius against normal of 25.1 degrees Celsius, he said.

Katra recorded downpour of 99.6mm of rain while Batote had 26.8mm, Banihal 17.6mm, Bhaderwah 14.6mm and Kathua 6.0mm, the official said.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, received 13.8 mm of rain and recorded minimum temperature of 17.6 degrees Celsius, he said.

Pahalgam received 15.6mm of rain while the famous tourist resort recorded a low of 14.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag had 10.8mm of rain even as it recorded a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The border town Kupwara received 4.4mm of rain while it recorded minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, he said.

World famous skiing and tourist resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir received 23.2mm of rain, highest in Kashmir, and was the coldest place in Valley, recording minimum of 11.5 degrees Celsius, he added. (GNS)