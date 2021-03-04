In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Agencies·
Latest News
··1 min read·

MeT forecasts rains, snow in J&K on Sunday

FILE PHOTO

Minimum and maximum temperatures continued to improve in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

The rising trend of minimum and maximum temperatures continued in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday as the meteorological (MET) office forecast rain and snow on Sunday.

 

“Minimum and maximum temperatures continued to improve in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours.

“A short spell of rain/snow is likely to occur on Sunday,” an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 2.1 and Gulmarg minus 1 as the minimum temperature of the day while the maximum at these places on Wednesday was 18.2, 15.4 and 8.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Leh town had minus 5.9, Kargil minus 6.6 and Drass minus 6.9 as minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 12.6, Katra 11.8, Batote 6.8, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.2 as the night’s lowest temperature.

Previous
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq released from house detention
Next
UP man walks to police station with daughter’s severed head
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor