Srinagar, Feb 17: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has forecasted a spell of rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir from February 19-20.

According to the prediction, light to moderate rain, along with thunder and gusty winds, is expected in the plains of Kashmir and Jammu.

The higher reaches of Chenab Valley and South Kashmir are likely to receive moderate snowfall of 6-10 inches, while the higher elevations of North and Central Kashmir may see 4-8 inches of snow.

From February 21-24, the MeT predicts partly cloudy weather, and from February 25-26, generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain or snow are expected in many areas.

Tourists, travelers, and transporters are urged to follow the administration and traffic advisories.