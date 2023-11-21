The Meteorological Department (MeT) predicts light rain and snow over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

According to their advisory, the current weather is mainly clear to partly cloudy in most places of J&K, anticipating dry conditions until November 22.

The forecast indicates generally cloudy conditions with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches on November 23.

From November 24 to 26, the MeT anticipates generally dry weather, followed by generally cloudy conditions with light rain/snow at isolated higher reaches from November 27 to 30.

Srinagar experienced the season’s coldest night as a cold wave gripped Kashmir. The MeT mentioned no significant weather activity is expected until the end of November.

The recorded minimum temperatures across Kashmir division show a dip, with Konibal (-4.4°C), Pahalgam (-2.9°C), Gulmarg (-0.6°C), Kupwara (-0.8°C), Qazigund (-0.8°C), Banihal (2.8°C), and Srinagar (-1.2°C) being the coldest.

The weatherman notes that shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist until November 27 over many places in the Kashmir division.