Srinagar, June 11: Weather department here on Sunday forecast intermittent light rain at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir from June 13 to 17.

A meteorological department official here told GNS mainly dry weather was forecast till June 12. However, he said, a brief spell of shower and thunderstorm mainly towards evening can’t be ruled out, although chances are less (20-30%).

“Overall there is no forecast of any major rainfall in J&K this week,” he added.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 16.6°C against 16.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.8°C against 13.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 10.3°C against 7.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 16.0°C against 13.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.6°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.0°C against 11.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by 2.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 24.1°C against 27.9°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 14.4°C (0.3°C above normal), Batote 15.6°C (0.3°C above normal), Katra 21.0°C (1.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 13.5°C (normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.2°C and 10.4°C respectively, he said. (GNS)