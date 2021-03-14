MeT forecasts fresh rains in plains, snow over higher reaches in Kashmir

Srinagar: Weatherman has predicted light to moderate rains in plains and snow over higher reaches in Kashmir Valley in next 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

“Weather to remain overcast with light to moderate rain in plains and snow over higher reaches of Kashmir towards afternoon and generally cloudy in Jammu region,” Director Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said.

Meanwhile, a meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.8°C against 3.8°C °C on the previous night.

The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for this time of the year in this summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.5°C against 3.7°C on the previous night while the mercury settled at 0.6 °C against minus 0.7 °C on the earlier night at the famous south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.1°C against 2.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at minus 2.4°C in Kupwara against 0.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort which received 105.1cm of fresh snow earlier this week, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2°C against minus 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. (GNS)