Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast dry weather till January 16 at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“As expected, weather improved significantly in J&K. Light rain/ snow may occur at scattered places of J&K, especially over eastern parts during next 24 to 48 hours,” an official of the MeT department said in a statement.

“Thereafter, weather likely to remain dry till January 16,” he said. He said there would be gradual rise in day temperature and fall in night mercury.

The MeT also urged people putting up in snowbound areas to be wary of avalanches.

“Although, snowfall has ceased, still threat of avalanche exists in snowbound areas. So, People are once again requested not to venture in avalanche prone areas and remain cautious especially during next 1-2 days. “Our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall,” the official said. He also urged people to maintain proper ventilation of their rooms. (GNS)