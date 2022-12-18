Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup 2022, despite Kylian Mbappe scoring a hattrick at the Lusail Stadium, in Qatar on Sunday.

This was the third World Cup for La Albiceleste and it was the first title for Lionel Messi, who had the most goal contributions for his team in Qatar, with seven goals and three assists.

It looked like Argentina might stroll to one of the easiest World Cup final wins any team has ever had the pleasure of experiencing until France were awarded a penalty in the 80th minute.

Kylian Mbappe beat Emiliano Martinez to halve Argentina’s two-goal lead. He then scored an absolute belter just minutes later to extraordinarily get the equaliser for France. The match has now, extraordinarily, gone into extra-time.

Messi then scored again late in the second half of extra time and restored Argentina’s lead.

However, Mbappe then converted his second penalty to become the first player ever to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final.

After a 3-3 thriller across 120 minutes, Argentina bested France 4-2 on penalties to win their third World Cup, after 36 years.