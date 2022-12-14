Lionel Messi’s team has reached the FIFA World Cup 2022 final.

Argentina beat Croatia, 3-0, in a World Cup semifinal Tuesday in Lusail, Qatar, moving to within one win of its first world championship since 1986. The South American power beat the 2018 runner-up to advance to its sixth final, in which it will face either France or Morocco on Sunday.

A victory would be the crowning achievement for star Lionel Messi, who is probably playing in his final World Cup. Messi’s penalty kick late in the first half opened the scoring against Croatia.



