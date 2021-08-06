Messi ’emotionally destroyed’ as Barcelona unable to renew his contract, reports suggest

The Catalan club previously confirmed that the Argentine football star won’t be returning to the team, citing financial restrictions placed upon Barca by La Liga.

Lionel Messi has been “emotionally destroyed” by Barcelona being unable to sign a new contract with him, according to Diario Sport.

The legendary player arrived in the city on Thursday, in order to meet up with his teammates and join Friday’s training session. Messi was expecting Barcelona to renew his contract after it expired this summer.

The forward had reportedly agreed to take a 50-percent pay deduction from his previous contract (around $600 million, or 500 million euros over four years) to proceed in accordance with Spanish financial fair play regulations. But Barcelona President Joan Laporta suddenly announced that despite the agreement reached with the player, the deal couldn’t be signed due to “financial and structural obstacles”.

Now, Messi, who’s given over 20 years of his life to Barca, is believed to be engaged in talks with PSG.

In total, Messi helped the club lift 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey victories, and four UEFA Champion League trophies during his career.