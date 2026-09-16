Messi called up to Argentina squad for farewell game



London :Lionel Messi was named in the Argentina squad for the friendly games in the October window, just weeks after announcing his international retirement.

Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia confirmed that the superstar has been invited to make a farewell appearance during one of the friendly games.

“We invited the best player in the world to play, the icon of our team, our captain Lionel Messi, to have a deserved farewell on October 6, here in Argentina,” Tapia said on social media.

Argentina is scheduled to play three home friendly games during the international window. Messi is expected to feature in the match against Benin on October 6 in Buenos Aires.

Argentina will also face Bolivia on September 30 in Cordoba before moving to Buenos Aires to host Burkina Faso on October 3.

Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada will not feature due to their long suspensions following the altercation with Spain following the FIFA World Cup final.(Reuters )