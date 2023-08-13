ADVERTISEMENT

Kathua: In the run-up to the 77th Independence Day Celebrations, the District Administration Kathua Sunday hosted the first-ever Laser Show at the Gateway of Jammu & Kashmir, Lakhanpur. The event was orchestrated by DIPR (Department of Information and Public Relations, J&K) as a part of the ongoing Meri Maati Mera Desh celebrations.

Amidst the presence of esteemed dignitaries including DDC Chairman, Col. Mahan Singh (Retd.), DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas, DDC Vice Chairman Raghunandan Singh and various other District and Sectoral officers, the event enraptured the hearts of audience and filled the atmosphere with palpable excitement.

The mesmerizing Multimedia Light and Sound Show portrayed a gripping narrative of India’s Freedom Struggle, showcasing the indomitable spirit of the nation’s heroes. It also highlighted the remarkable development journey of Jammu & Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370. The successful conduct of international events like G20 in the region and the significant advancements in sectors like Sports, Health, Education, Tourism, and Infrastructure were showcased with vivid visuals and impactful storytelling.

The event beautifully echoed this year’s theme – Meri Maati Mera Desh, a culmination of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. It paid heartfelt tributes to the valiant freedom fighters and martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for our nation’s sovereignty.

The DIPR with this spectacular Laser Show, not only celebrated the spirit of independence but also instilled a sense of pride, unity, and progress among the audience.

While addressing the audience on the occasion, the DC Kathua Rakesh Minhas lauded the DIPR for conceptualizing such a visually enchanting Laser Show that not only celebrated India’s journey to independence but also highlighted the remarkable progress of Jammu & Kashmir in recent times. He emphasized the importance of unity and patriotism, urging the audience to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and contribute to the ongoing development efforts.

He underscored the significance of the event in fostering a deeper connection with the nation’s history and aspirations.

Earlier, a scintillating cultural performance was also organised amidst jam-packed arena. Adding a melodious dimension to the event, Cultural troupes of Information Department presented numbers of soul-stirring performances that captivated the hearts of the audience. Through enchanting rendition of patriotic songs, troupes weaved a musical tapestry of love and reverence for the nation. As the melodious voices resonated in the air, the attendees were transported on a journey of emotions, reflecting on the sacrifices and achievements that define the essence of India. The performances not only added an unforgettable musical touch to the evening but also heightened the sense of unity and pride that infused the atmosphere.

Pertinently, the Laser Show orchestrated by the DIPR seamlessly combined celebration, education, and patriotism. This visually captivating event illuminated not just the Lakhanpur Gateway, but the hearts of all present, marking an unforgettable chapter in Kathua’s journey towards progress and unity.