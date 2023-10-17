Srinagar: Legendary Sufi singer Abdul Rashid Hafiz has set the internet into a spin after his first song with Bollywood biggies Salim-Sulaiman and Mithoon was released on YouTube.

Sung in Hindi and Kashmiri language, `Meri Jaan’ is composed by music director Mithoon and Abdul Rashid Hafiz.

Along with Hafiz, Raataan Lambiyan fame Asees Kaur has also rendered her voice.

In the song, which was released on Tuesday, Hafiz can be seen singing Ya tuli khanjar maarey, nat’e saan’i shaba roozay, which is one of his hit sufi songs.

Music director Mithoon and the chorus can be seen following Hafiz while miming the Kashmiri part of the song.

The music director duo, who are known for bringing together folk and modern music through the musical journey `Bhoomi’, chose to compose this season to blend Mithoons music with Hafiz’s sufi song.

Salim – Sulaiman while posting the trailer of the song on social media and YouTube termed it one of their enchanting melodies.

“Presenting to you the fourth song of Bhoomi 2023 – Meri Jaan by the amazing Mithoon, and it’s so special that it’s a Hindi-Kashmiri song with the Hindi part sung by Asees Kaur and a beautiful Kashmir composition by Rashid Sahab. The Hindi part is written by A M Turaz Sahab and the Kashmiri composition is written by Abdul Ahad Nazim Ji,” posted Salim Merchant on his social media handles.

In a video message, Music director Salim said that this song was very special for him because of the Kashmiri touch in it.

“This song is very special for me because it takes me to the valleys of Kashmir. It is beautifully composed by Mithoon and Abdul Rashid Hafiz and sung by. Asees Kaur and Abdul Rashid Hafiz sahab,” he said.

This Kashmiri-Bollywood collaboration has received immense love from music lovers across the world on social media.

In just one hour of the release of the trailer, more than 2000 social media users have viewed the song on YouTube.

“We are just waiting like crazy to witness our legend of Kashmir, Abdul Rashid Hafiz, I’m seriously feeling goosebumps, thanks Hafiz Sahab for promoting our folk music to that big stage,” commented Muna on the song on YouTube,” commented Sajad Ahmad.