SRINAGAR, Dec 11: Night temperatures recorded and plunge in Pahalgam and Gulmarg even as most other places in Kashmir Valley saw slight increase on Sunday. The Jammu division and Ladakh also recorded a fall in temperature, a meteorological department official here said.

He said that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against 1.2°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.8°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 2.8°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature was 4.1°C above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 1.3°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 2.4°C against 1.3°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 4.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 8.9°C against 13.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C (below normal by 1.7°C), Batote 2.9°C (1.1°C below normal), Katra 9.2°C (0.6°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 1.2°C (0.1°C below normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 9.6°C and minus Kargil 6.8°C, the official said.

Mainly dry weather has been forecast till December 20 in Jammu and Kashmir. However, brief spell of light rain or snow may occur at isolated places over higher reaches, he said.