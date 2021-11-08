Srinagar: Night temperatures plummeted at most places in Kashmir Valley with Pahalgam and Gulmarg recording minus 2.3°C and minus 2.0°C respectively on Monday.

A meteorological department official here told that Srinagar recorded a low of 2.2°C against 5.5°C on the previous night. The temperature is however above 0.4°C normal for this time of the year in the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2°C against previous night’s 6.2°C, the official said. It was minus 0.7 below normal for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum temperature of 1.5°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was minus 1.2°C below normal there, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.5°C against 3.1°C on the previous night, the official said.

Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Leh recorded a low of minus 6.8°C against last night’s minus 7.1°C while mercury settled at 3.6°C, the official said. The meteorological department has said that there was no forecast for any major snowfall for now. (GNS)