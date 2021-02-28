Mercury drops after snowfall, rains in Kashmir; minus 6°C in Gulmarg

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg, the world famous skiing resort, recording a low of minus 6.0°C, weatherman said on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that the Gulmarg, the venue for the ongoing second Khelo India Winter Games, had snowfall of 29mm in last 24 hours till 0830 hours.

The minimum temperature at the world-famous resort was almost minus 4°C below last night’s minus 2.2°C and minus 0.2°C below the normal for this time of the year, the official said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 2.1°C against 4.7°C on the previous night.

The temperature though was 0.6 degrees Celsius above the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar where 9.2mm rainfall was recorded during the time, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.3°C against 2.2°C on the previous night while the gateway town of J&K had 19.2mm of rainfall during the time.

The mercury settled at minus 0.6°C at Pahalgam against 0.3°C on the earlier night while the famous health resort had 12.5mm of rainfall during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.4°C against 0.1°C on the previous night and had a rainfall of 23.5mm.

The minimum temperature settled at minus 0.1°C in Kupwara against 0.7°C on the previous night even as the northern Kashmir district recorded rainfall of 17.2mm, the official said.

The weatherman has forecast dry weather for next three days and fresh isolated and scattered rains from March 3. (GNS)