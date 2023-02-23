A luxury car that works like a supercomputer! Mercedes is deepening its relationship with Google and Nvidia and promises “supercomputer” performance in its cars with its new MB.OS operating system.

“Every single Mercedes from that point forward will have a supercomputer in it,” Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said at an event in Sunnyvale, California, referring to the mid-decade launch of its new operating system MB.OS. “We take a prudent approach because no-one knows how big that potential pot of gold is at this stage.”

According to Kaellenius, every Mercedes built on its new architecture will feature “hyperscreens extending across the cockpit of the car and a comprehensive set of sensors for automated driving.” The company is also expanding its partnership with Google, enabling drivers to watch YouTube while parked or using its Level 3 autonomous driving system.

Mercedes’ announcements at a software update day in Sunnyvale, California, detailed the strategy behind a process underway for years at the carmaker to move from a patchwork approach integrating software from a range of suppliers to controlling the core of its software and bringing partners in.

It generated over one billion euros ($1.06 billion) from software-enabled revenues in 2022 and expects that figure to rise to a high single-digit billion euro figure by 2030 after it rolls out its new MB.OS operating system from mid-decade.