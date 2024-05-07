MERC organises programme on ‘Wetlands for LIFE’

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir University’s Media Education Research Centre (MERC) in collaboration with the Centre for Media Studies New Delhi Tuesday organised a two-day media engagement programme on ‘Wetlands for LIFE’ for media students and scholars.

The workshop aims to equip media academicians with comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in wetlands conservation and environmental journalism. Through a series of engaging sessions, expert presentations, and field visits, participants explored the ecological significance of wetlands, the role of the media in advocating for their conservation, and effective storytelling techniques for environmental reporting.

The inaugural session was attended by several dignitaries, including Professor Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Prof. Sabeha Mufti, HOD MERC, Kunal Bharat, Forestry and Biodiversity Advisor; Annu Anand, Director, CMS, programmes; Professor Aliya Ahmad; Prof. Syeda Afshana; Prof. Malik Zahra; Dr. Afsana Rashid; Dr. Raashid Maqbool, Dr. Irfan Hashim; Dr. Adil Bakshi; and faculty of different departments.

“The workshop aims to hold a diverse range of sessions, interactive discussions, and hands-on activities led by esteemed experts and practitioners in the fields of environmental conservation and journalism,” reads the statement.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Nilofer Khan, talked during her address about the Wetlands of Kashmir and their significance in terms of environmental conservation and said that it is high time to preserve the wetlands that are facing degradation threats and shrinking issues.

HOD MERC, Professor Sabeha Mufti, while welcoming the guests during the inaugural session, stated that the programme was an opportunity to promote knowledge about the environment and wetlands preservation in Kashmir.

Annu Anand, Director CMS, shed light on the importance of the wetlands in Kashmir, through which thousands of families are getting livelihoods preserved with each passing day.

Furthermore, Kunal Bharat, Forestry and Biodiversity Advisor (GIZ), shed light on the programme’s key focus across two days and said that the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WCMA) will collaborate with us on the second day of the workshop, for which we will visit the Wular Shores, where students will be educated practically as to how the wetlands are being preserved and restored through various efforts.

The workshop was coordinated by Dr. Afsana Rashid, Assistant Professor MERC, and co-coordinated by Dr. Irfan Hashim, Lecturer MERC.