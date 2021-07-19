Members of Amar Singh Club interact with KU officers

Srinagar: Amar Singh Club Srinagar today held an interaction with the officers of the Allama Iqbal Library, Kashmir University led by Chief Librarian Prof Peerzada Irshad Ahmad Shah and Assistant Librarians Dr Mohammed Ishaq Lone and Uzma Qadri.

Senior members of the Club including Rauf Ahmad Punjabi, Managing Committee Member and Incharge Libraries, Mohammed Ibrahim Shahdad, Dr Abdul Majid Siraj, Mohammed Saleem Beg and Secretary Nasir Hamid Khan participated in the interaction.

Secretary, Amar Singh Club, Srinagar, Nasir Hamid Khan said that various suggestions with regard to the expansion of the Club Library and modern library management trends and techniques were discussed in detail. “It was also proposed that the Amar Singh Club would be holding regular events and debates in collaboration with the Allama Iqbal Library for promoting a deeper understanding of subjects,” he said.

The team took stock of the books available in the library and steps were proposed for their proper cataloguing and preservation.

Nasir Hamid Khan thanked Prof Peerzada Irshad Ahmed Shah and his team for their efforts to preserve books and to promote intellectual pursuits.