Member NCM reviews implementation of Govt sponsored schemes

SRINAGAR NOVEMBER 29: In order to review the progress and implementation of different Government sponsored schemes in Srinagar District, Member National Commission for Minorities (NCM), Government of India, Dhanya Kumar Jinappa Gundel, today chaired a meeting here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The meeting was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, District Programme Officer, ICDS, Srinagar, Chief Planning Officer, Srinagar, Assistant Commissioner Development, Srinagar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Srinagar, Chief Education Officer, Srinagar, District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar Principal ITI, Srinagar and other concerned Officers.

At the outset, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Ahmad Kataria briefed the chair regarding progress and implementation of Minority schemes and PM`s 15-point Minority Programme.

During the meeting, the member National Commission for Minorities (NCM) took a detailed appraisal from each concerned Department about the status of implementation of their concerned schemes viz-a-viz minorities.

Speaking on the occasion, the member National Commission for Minorities highlighted the objectives of the National Minorities Commission in safeguarding the interest of minorities and uplifting their socio economic conditions with various welfare schemes being executed by the Government.

He said that the National Minority Commission is committed to address the grievances of the target population and work for their welfare in every possible way. He stressed the Officers to implement Minority Programmes/ Schemes in letter and spirit for the welfare of the community.