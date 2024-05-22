Mela Kheer Bhawani: DC reviews arrangements

GANDERBAL, MAY 21: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shyambir today conducted a visit to the Kheer Bhawani temple, Tulamulla where he convened a meeting to review arrangements for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

Threadbare discussions were held on lodging, bedding, repairing works of lavatory blocks, lighting, sanitation, barricading, the establishment of the joint control room, health facilities, parking of vehicles, fool-proof security, and availability of essential commodities, route plan, and general face-lifting in and around the temple.

The DC directed the concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies, transport, security, fire tenders, ration, accommodation, medical facilities, macadamization of roads, and other related arrangements at the temple.

The EO Municipal Council was directed to start intensive sanitation drives within as well as approaching the road stretch to the temple before the Mela besides signing an MOU with the authorities of the Temple, shopkeepers, and Civil Society Tulamulla which will ensure daily garbage collection and maintenance of cleanliness.

The DC discussed department-wise facilities provided for the devotees. He stressed the concerned authorities to be proactive and make every possible effort for the smooth conduct of the Mela.

Later, the DC took a round of the temple and reviewed the arrangements put in place. He directed the concerned officers to ensure that the devotees visiting to pay obeisance are provided with requisite facilities, and a foolproof mechanism should be put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of this Mela.

The meeting was attended by ADDC, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; ADC Ganderbal, Gulzar Ahmad; Executive Engineer R&B, Tehsildar Tulamulla, besides other officers from the district administration.