After the worldwide success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh came out of his ‘Mannat’ residence on Sunday evening and waved for his fans in order to thank them for ‘so much love’.

ADVERTISEMENT

After waving to his fans, SRK tweeted this to further thank his fans: “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

‘Pathaan’ is on a record breaking spree. Now, the film has crossed 429 cr gross worldwide with 219 cr nett domestic and 164 cr overseas (20 million $) number.

Audience expectations for the movie have grown tenfold as the controversies surrounding it have begun to wane. This is demonstrated by the increasing number of reservations made in advance that Pathaan has been getting.

It has been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500. Pathaan’s overseas success has a lot to do with its brilliant run in the United States, where the Yash Raj Films’ production has been released in 694 theatres.