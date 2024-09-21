Mega SVEEP event promotes voter awareness at Dul Bagh Park

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 21: A mega Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) event was organised on Saturday at Dul Bagh Park Soura as part of the ongoing efforts to promote voter awareness ahead of key electoral events in the region.

The event was a joint collaboration of District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din; RO Zadibal, Khalid Hussain; District Nodal Officer SVEEP Srinagar, Shabina Qaiser and Nodal Officer SVEEP AC 24 Zadibal, Firdous Ali Wani. The event was formally inaugurated by District Nodal Officer SVEEP Srinagar in presence of Nodal Officer SVEEP Zadibal-AC and other Officers and officials by releasing tricolour balloons in the sky.

Mega event was graced by many distinguished guests from civil and police administration including Deputy Chief Education Officer Srinagar, all members of SVEEP Team Srinagar, Principals, staff and students from Govt and Pvt. Higher Secondary and High Schools of Zadibal Constituency. The event witnessed cultural and musical events, pledge ceremony, SVEEP mascot, fun activities, kite flying, nukkad natak, speeches, ladishah, signature campaign etc.

The District Nodal Officer for SVEEP Srinagar, while addressing participants at the event, underscored the need for first-time voters to come forward and take part in the electoral process. The officer reaffirmed that the SVEEP campaign remains committed to reaching out to all segments of society, ensuring that voters, especially the younger generation, are empowered to make informed choices in the upcoming elections. Dy Chief Education Officer in her address impressed upon all to make judicious use of vote in upcoming Assembly Elections.

The event witnessed active engagement from students, teachers, and members of the local community, highlighting the importance of education and participation in the democratic process. The event culminated with a Human Chain which symbolised the resolve of all participants to become active citizens of our country by voting on 25th September.