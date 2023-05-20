

Pampore: Under the auspices of the celebrations of India assuming the presidency of G20 forum, a mega food fest was held at GDC Pampore on Saturday.

The fest was held to showcase the theme of traditional culinary cultures of the valley that illustrates well the cultural diversity of India and its suitability for a global leadership role.

The Chief Guest of the event was Aijaz Ahmed Shah – Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Pulwama. Principals of Degree Colleges of District Pulwama and their representatives were the guests of honour on the occasion.

They included: Dr Zahida Naseem – Principal GDC Awantipora, Dr Gazala Gayas – Principal GDC Rajpora, Prof Ishaq Ahmed Wani – Senior Assistant Professor GDC Tral and Prof Master Showkat Ali, Senior Assistant Professor GDC Pulwama. The event was attended by all the faculty and students of the college. Prof Shah Lateef, Convenor IQAC moderated the event while Dr Huzaifa Pandit, Media Secretary performed the rapporteur duties.



The event commenced with a melodious na’at rendition session. Asif Ahmed of UG Sem 4th and Aijaz ul Haque of UG 4th Sem held the audience spell bound by their renditions. Following the spiritual refreshment, the event proper commenced with a brief formal introductory address by Dr Iqbal Malik – HOD Islamic Studies.

In his address, he dwelled on the civilizational highs of Kashmir and its syncretic culture that has manifested in its diverse culinary culture, which incorporates influences from varied cultures, ancient and modern.

Next, the audience was treated to a mellifluous rendition of the college anthem that pays tribute to the unique locales and role of the college in upliftment of the region in which it is located. The anthem was accompanied by a detailed presentation that chronicled the various events held in the college in the past one year.

Following the anthem, the guests were made feel welcome by a melodious version of the fabled Kashmiri song – Haa Ashqi Choro (O Comely Thief of my Heart) by Abida – a former student of the college. A formal welcome song performed by the students of department of Music performed next made the audience groove to its melody and appreciate the combination of sound and word.

After a brief ceremony to facilitate the guests with momentos, the Principal delivered her address. In her address, she dwelled on the history and evolution of the college since its embryonic days in 2011 and its journey towards praiseworthy NAAC Accreditation. While presenting the college profile, the worthy Principal highlighted the issues and lacunae that beset the college before the honble.

Chief Guest to draw his attention, and attention of administration towards assuaging these issues. Her address was followed by a certificate distribution ceremony whereby various achievers of the college were commended for their participation and contribution towards varied events in the college. After a formal vote of thanks by Prof Hilal Bakshi – Staff Secretary, the guests proceeded next to an inspection of the food stalls.

Accompanied by the Principal and Senior Faculty, the guests were given a tour of the stalls so that the diversity of India’s food traditions could be appreciated better. The inspection was a great success, as the guests commended the efforts of students and college to present such an array of foods that highlighted the strengths of India’s local cultures and their perennial relevance. Following the tour, the event was formally delivered closed.