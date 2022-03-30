Kulgam: Taking governance at door steps of people in far-off areas and to mitigate their issues and grievances the Deputy Commissioner Kulgam,Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited far-flung hamlet Nandimarg where he presided over a grievance redressal camp and listened to grievances and issues of people for redressal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scores of people from the area participated in this grievance redressal camp and apprised the Deputy Commissioner about their issues and grievances.

People from the area projected their demand for Development of eidgah along with fencing.

DC instructed officials of RDD to incorporate the work in any plan and execute it .

The people also raised demand of Development and macadamisation of Jamia masjid road.

A Delegation from area demanded deployment of staff for High school Jogi Marg and to make new hospital building Functional.

ADVERTISEMENT

A youth delegation from the area raised demand of playfield in the area and Deputy Commissioner directed the Tehsildar concerned to identify land for playfied within days.

Another Delegation from the area raised demand for Relocation of HT transmission line.

People from Galman village demanded for Lift Irrigation scheme for the Galman area and to expedite work on Gol-Gulabgarh road.

All the issues and grievances were listened patiently by the Deputy Commissioner and scores of issues were redressed on spot.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed BDO D.H.Pora to depute team of engineers to develop a proper road for Galman village ,which connects about 200 households .

Later the Deputy Commissioner also presided over grievance redressal camp at Block D.H.pora and listened issues and grivences of people for redressal.

The Deputy Commissioner said that District Administration is committed to mitigate issues and grivences of people on priority.

He instructed officers to adopt robust mechanism to ensure quality redressal of issues and grivences of people.

SDM Noorabad, ACR,DIO,Tehsildar and other officers were accompanying the DC during his visit.