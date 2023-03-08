SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government has embarked on a major mission to document biodiversity in different national parks, sanctuaries, and conservation reserves in the Jammu division.

The wildlife department has hired a private agency through a proper tendering process to conduct the documentation which includes a census of wild animals and bird species.

“A tender was invited from interested parties for conducting the mega biodiversity documentation. It is a Rs 3 crore project. We will have the complete data in the next two years,” Dr. MK Kumar, Regional Wildlife Warden, Jammu, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Jammu and Kashmir government has notified 4861.28 sq km as Protected Area Network. It comprises 4 National Parks, 14 Wildlife Sanctuaries, and 30 Conservation/Wetland Reserves. Various management activities undertaken in these areas include habitat improvement, plantation, soil and water conservation, protection from fire, anti-poaching activities, development of infrastructure for front-line staff, providing supplemental feed to rescued and captive wild animals, etc.

“We have one national park, seven sanctuaries, and many conservation reserves in the Jammu division. The biodiversity project will also focus on wildlife population estimates. We are also targeting conservation reserves. Many of our conservation reservations have been alerted for biodiversity documentation through a tender process,” said Dr. Kumar.

The wildlife department is focusing on larger carnivores and herbivores. Plus the department wants to have documentary proof of the bird species in the Jammu division.

Jammu and Kashmir government has also decided to crack the whip against the wildlife poachers and smugglers.

The wildlife protection department has started training its ground staff in crime control. Illegal wildlife trade is next to narcotics in the international market.

Jammu and Kashmir is home to some endangered species which are always on the radar of poachers. From Hangul to snow leopards, Jammu and Kashmir has rich wildlife wealth. Taking undue advantage of the law and order situation, the poachers have been quite active in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir in the past.

In 2013, poachers brutally killed an endangered leopard and scooped out its teeth and nails before dumping its carcass in the jungles in the Doda district. Earlier in 2011 unidentified poachers beheaded a leopard and brutally killed her two cubs in Doda.

Leopard is a schedule one animal which categorizes it among the endangered species. Poachers kill these wild cats for their skulls, hide, teeth, and nails which have huge demand outside the country. The teeth of the leopard are used as jewelry by some people while other body parts too are used for varied reasons like showpieces et al. Some people also kill the wild cat for its body parts which they reportedly used for superstitious tantrik rituals.

“The department is regularly monitoring such activities and action is taken under the law whenever such incidents are reported,” said an officer.