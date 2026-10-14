‘Meeting with DCs’: Div Com stresses winter preparedness

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 14: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Anshul Garg on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to expedite registrations and data compilation under Agristack and SVAMITVA, stressing on constant review and timely achievement of district-wise targets.

Chairing a meeting with DCs, Garg reviewed the progress under both initiatives and emphasised achieving saturation of data entry of Khasras in approved villages under Agristack. He called for close monitoring and prompt action to ensure the completion of all assigned targets within the stipulated timelines.

He also took stock of farmer registrations under Agristack and the status of property cards generated across districts under SVAMITVA.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner congratulated the newly appointed Deputy Commissioners and extended his best wishes, urging them to discharge their duties with dedication and ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of district administrations.

Garg also reviewed issues raised during previous meetings and field visits, directing the concerned DCs to prioritise their resolution. The issues included the provision of potable water at Budgam and Srinagar railway stations, completion of Srinagar Ring Road Phase-I, security arrangements and basic amenities at transit accommodations for PM Package employees, redressal of migrant grievances, land acquisition for security agencies, and construction of an access road at Humhama.

The meeting also discussed issues concerning AIIMS Awantipora, including electricity and water supply, road maintenance, functioning of lifts, land expansion, and bus service requirements.

Emphasising the need for advance planning ahead of winter, the Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs to convene review meetings and ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in advance.

He further stressed the need for border districts to ensure advance stocking of essential commodities and fuel to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential items during the winter months.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners, Assistant Commissioner Central and OSD to Divisional Commissioner.