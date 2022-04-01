A seven-year-old girl has become the world’s youngest opera singer after participating in eight professional performances in 2019 at the Pittsburgh Public Theatre’s Lights and Legends show.

Victory Brinker set new Guinness Books of World Records by becoming the youngest opera singer at seven.

“Excited to set Guinness World Record! Youngest opera singer Victory Brinker breaks record at age seven | Guinness World Records,” she tweeted.

Victory, who can reach over three octaves and serenade her audience in seven different languages, is also perhaps one of the most memorable contestants to receive a Golden Buzzer in season 16 of America’s Got Talent.

On 6 July 2021, the young vocalist made history by becoming the first-ever AGT contestant to receive a unanimous Golden Buzzer from all four judges during her performance of “Juliet’s Waltz”.

Despite her small stature, Victory is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in the opera world.

Based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania (USA), Victory was adopted as a baby by her parents Christine and Eric Brinker and shares her life with ten siblings.

From the time she was a toddler, it became clear that Victory had a very unique gift.

Two days before her sixth birthday, Victory asked her mom to show her who could sing the highest notes, quickly uncovering a curiosity and passion for the art of operatic singing.

“I love the challenge of the difficult arrangements, the technique required to sing, all the runs, and the different languages all the arias are written in,” she said

To achieve a perfect pitch, she meets with her coach once or twice a week and learns new pieces and languages.

“I sing in the morning, in the shower, at dinner, at school, and even when I’m falling asleep. My family says I even sing in my sleep!” Victory said.

On 27 March 2022, Victory participated in the Italian television show Lo Show Dei Record.

Although she knew the performance was an opportunity to make it into the record books, she did not initially realize that she was already the newest titleholder.

Victory has also appeared on NBC’s Little Big Shots, Dr. Phil, Wonderama, and is a frequent anthem singer for the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

This past holiday season, she also released her very first album, The Wonder of Christmas.

Although Victory’s talent is innate, she constantly works hard to achieve even greater heights, dedicating 45 minutes to an hour each day to practicing with her mom.

“My mom taught me how to sing and helps me believe I can do anything,” Victory shared.