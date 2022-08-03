A B.Tech pass out from LPU has been offered Rs 3 crore package by a German multinational company.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Kerala, Mohammad Yasir has got the grand package, which is a new placement record.

Media reports said he will be working for a world-renowned multinational company in Germany which has contributed significantly to the world during the pandemic.

Yasin completed his BTech in Computer Science with a CGPA of 8.6.

“While I was at LPU I got exposed to new age technology like AI, ML and also made friends from all across the world,” he was quoted by the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This exposure and mentorship of the faculty has helped me to be prepared for a grand role and I am delighted that I made not my parents but the whole university and India proud by getting such a huge opportunity to work in Germany,” Yasir added.

It’s not only Yasir who has received such an offer but many other LPU students are also working at 1 crore and above packages in companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes, and other Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

As many as 431 students of LPU fresh 2021-22 batch are placed at a package of 10 lakhs and above. Not only this, marquee recruiters have recruited a large number of students at differential packages of up to 10 lakhs.

Top companies that recruited one of the highest numbers from LPU include Cognizant which recruited 670+ LPU students, similarly, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, and Accenture recruited 150+ and there are numerous much more names.

LPU ranks 58th in the central government’s NIRF Rankings 2022 in the ‘Overall’ category.