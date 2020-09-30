Meet KAS Rank 2 who cracked civil services watching YouTube videos

By Farzana Bashir-

Srinagar: For the record, YouTube videos helped engineer-turned-banker to crack the prestigious Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) with flying colors.

Dawar Habib, 25, earned the second rank in the KAS exams. Hailing from Bemina, he cracked KAS without any coaching. In fact, YouTube played a big role in his success.

“I have never been to a tuition center. I studied everything on my own with the help of YouTube and other websites, “Dawar said.

An alumnus of the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar, Dawar after completing civil engineering joined Jammu and Kashmir Bank as a relationship executive. But civil services was his first love. Despite having a cushy job, he worked hard to crack KAS.

“I was all set to pursue my masters from IIT. However, I always had a penchant to serve people. I even left my job before the mains exams. Since my school days, I harbored a dream to get into state administration,” he said.

Coming from a well-educated family, Dawar’s father is serving as a senior executive in the J&K Bank, while his mother is a government teacher.

“I could only succeed because of the unflinching support of my family members. My parents never forced me to do anything. In fact, they encouraged me to pursue my dreams, “he said.

Despite cracking KAS, Dawar is not giving up. His ultimate aim is to crack IAS. “I want to crack UPSC civil services exam,” he said.

Till then, he wants to serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir with utmost sincerity and honesty.

“Civil service is a diverse field where you can connect with masses. I really want to do something for the youth of Kashmir. But firstly I would like to make some changes in the state’s education sector,” Dawar said.

Like always he has a message for the youth of Kashmir. “Do not focus on external factors. Just pursue your goal with patience, hard work, and dedication. Nothing is impossible. Everything is possible,” he said.