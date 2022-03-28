Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a government school teacher who owns 20 colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Identified as Prashant Parmar, he was posted as a primary school teacher in Ghatigaon.

According to EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi, an initial investigation revealed that Parmar owned 20 colleges that offered D.Ed and B.Ed courses. All the colleges are located in the Gwalior-Chambal division. “The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed,” he said.

Chaturvedi said that Parmar’s assets are over 1,000 times more than his known sources of income. Parmar is also the owner of four offices.

Parmar started working as a teacher in 2006 for a meager salary of Rs 3500. He is a native of Rajasthan. police have also found documents related to two properties, lands, bank accounts, and bank lockers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have received a secret tip regarding the disproportionate assets. Apart from this, he also runs three nursing colleges in the state. The police also found that he has networks not only across the state but also in Jharkhand.

Police also recovered stamps and seals of many government offices and officers from his home, thus indicating that he might be carrying out these works using fake documents.