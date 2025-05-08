Meet Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who became face of Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 7: When reporters were discussing about Operation Sindoor, two women officers in spick and span military uniforms walked into the hall along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, a Kashmiri.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force led the official press briefing on Operation Sindoor. Their composed and firm statements reflected not only India’s resolve to respond to terrorism but also the rising strength of women in the armed forces.

The officers not only made a sublime statement but also sent a core message of unity in diversity across the world.

In fact, Sofiya Qureshi of the Corps of Signals made history in 2016 when she became the first woman officer to lead an Indian Army training contingent at Force 18, the ASEAN Plus multinational field training exercise.

At just 35, she was the only female Contingent Commander among all participating nations. Her role focused on providing training inputs for peacekeeping operations, a responsibility closely tied to her family legacy.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi, a 1990 commissioned officer, has served the Indian Army for over three decades, gaining praise owing to her uncompromising attitude and fearless endeavours.

er extensive years of experience include a number of high-profile postings, and her remarkable contribution to the Congo peacekeeping mission in 2006 stands out especially where she represented India with a lot of pride at the world stage.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi brings years of field experience and leadership. Coming from an army family, her husband, Taj-ud-din Qureshi, also serves in the army. Her grandfather, too, was in the army.

On the other hand, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh has served in multiple high-risk flying operations and continues to be a respected name in the Air Force.

Her exemplary service has been rewarded with accolades, including the Signal Officer-in-Chief’s appreciation for her services during flood relief operations in the Northeast.

Commissioned into the IAF in the year 2004, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh holds a spotless service record in helicopter flying, having flown the Chetak and the Cheetah helicopters.

Promoted to the rank of Wing Commander in 2017, she has also been a trailblazer of sorts for women in the IAF.