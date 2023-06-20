SRINAGAR: Zoya Bashir broke down when she received the news that she has secured third position in the entire Jammu region in the class X exam.

Hailing from a remote village in Poonch, her father took loans on huge interest for her education. And she did not disappoint him either. That is why when the results were declared, she could not hold back her tears.

“I took loans on huge interest to pay the school fee. It was quite draining. I remember taking small loans of Rs 10,000 and more to pay their fee,” Zoya’s father choked as he narrated his struggles and tribulations.

Zoya too could not hold her emotions as her father narrated the financial problems in making her dreams come true. “Education is more important for daughters. They need to be given best of the education,” he said.

Such is the conviction of the poor father that he wants to admit her daughter to Aligarh Muslim University. “It is my dream to get her admitted to AMU. Even if it means selling my house to finance her education,” he said.

Coming from a humble background, Zoya studied in Islamic School, Poonch since nursery. “I want to thank my teachers who always guided me in the right direction. Whatever I have achieved today is because of my teachers,” she said.

Zoya has secured 492 marks, three marks short of her expectation. “I was aiming to get 495 marks. But I settled at 492. I had always a goal to top in the Class X exam. By the grace of Almighty, my dream has come true,” she said.

Zoya has topped in Poonch district and she has secured third rank in the Jammu region. “After class VIII, I started working hard. I always aimed at scoring big in the board exam. My family was very happy when the results came in,” she said.

Locals have now urged the tribal department to come to the rescue of the family and help the girls to live their dreams.