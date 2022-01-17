Gurgaon police have arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) deputy commandant who posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and cheated people of Rs 125 crore.

Police have recovered Rs 14 crore in cash, jewelry worth Rs one crore, and seven luxury cars, including a BMW, Jeep, and Mercedes from his possession.







Police have arrested the officer’s wife, Mamta Yadav, sister Ritu, and an accomplice.

Police said Yadav, who was posted in the National Security Guard headquarters (NSG) at Manesar in Gurgaon district, cheated people of Rs 125 crore.

Yadav took crores of rupees from people on the pretext of getting construction contracts on the NSG campus. “He got all the money transferred to a fake account in the name of NSG. This account was opened by his sister Ritu Yadav, who is a manager in Axis Bank. Praveen Yadav suffered a loss of Rs 60 lakh in the stock market and he planned to recover the money by cheating people,” said Preet Pal Singh, ACP Crime, Gurgaon Police.

According to the police, Yadav recently got a posting in Agartala but he had amassed so much wealth by cheating people that, a few days ago, he resigned from the post.