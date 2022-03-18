Cupping therapy, a satisfactory treatment to all ailments, believes Basit Bashir

Srinagar, Mar 19: The rise in depression and various ailments in Kashmir can be cured by Cupping Therapy (Hijama), believes Basit Bashir, who is an expert in Hijama and Chiropractic.

Speaking to media, Basit said cupping therapy (Hijama) is a technique in which specific cups are placed on a person’s skin for a while to induce suction.

Cupping therapy isn’t new, but it’s becoming increasingly popular. He claims it may be traced back to ancient Egyptian, Chinese, and Middle Eastern societies.

He took one year of cupping training from Mumbai’s ‘Cupcare Training Institute,’ and then spent two years in Rajasthan Jodhpur studying acupressure, acupuncture, and cupping therapy.

Basit established his own ISO-certified clinic on the outskirts of Srinagar City, where he treats hundreds of patients with a variety of ailments and various healing techniques, giving him a unique viewpoint on diagnosing and treating chronic health and wellness issues.

Basit has started awareness initiatives regarding Hijama wherein he has organised many free Hijama campuses.

Basit has opened his own Hijama training centre and fervently appeals to the youth to come forward and join his training centre to create their own employment avenues.

Tabish Ahmad, a patient with a fatty liver, high triglycerides, and high cholesterol, says, “I used to practise Hijama and it gave me a lot of relaxation and it cured me to a large part, which is why I came back.”

“I was suffering from depression, and I feel very relieved after doing my first hijama,” says Bilal Ahmad, another patient who found solace in hijama therapy.

Basit has opened his own Hijama training centre in Kashmir to instruct unemployed kids and provide job opportunities.

“The Ebers Papyrus, one of the world’s earliest medical textbooks, tells us how the ancient Egyptians used cupping therapy about 1,550 B.C. According to Basit, “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) guaranteed Hijama to be a remedy for all aliments save death” when he brought cupping therapy to the Muslim world.

“Cupping therapy is known as hijama in Arabic and is frequently practised in Asian nations.”

According to Basit, it’s used for a variety of reasons, including pain relief, inflammation, blood flow, relaxation, and well-being, as well as as a sort of deep-tissue massage.

He claims that this therapy can help with a wide range of concerns, such as chronic pain and migraines, immune enhancement, illness prevention, anxiety, depression, health maintenance, and a variety of maladies.

Basit is one of Kashmir’s greatest alternative healers, with six years of practise in cupping therapy. Acupuncture and chiropractic are two of his specialties. He brings a wide range of experience to the table, including considerable work in Kashmir