Medical education hub

Jammu and Kashmir is fast becoming a hub for medical education. The National Medical Commission has allotted an additional 128 MD/MS seats, 46 DNB seats, and 2 DM/MCh seats for Jammu and Kashmir. Medical colleges are looking at adding 284 MD/MS, 35 DNB, and 36 DM/MCh seats in the 2026–27 academic session. NMC has already sanctioned 50 additional MBBS seats for GMCs at Anantnag, Baramulla, Rajour, and Doda. Twenty seats each have been added to GMC, Srinagar, and GMC, Jammu. GMCs at Udhampur, Rajouri, Handwara, and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Medical College, Bemina are planning to apply for additional 50 MBBS seats in the upcoming session. SKIMS, Soura, is also applying for 130 postgraduate seats in the next academic session. For the last few years, the Centre has been focusing on strengthening healthcare and medical education in Jammu and Kashmir. From two medical colleges to a chain of institutions, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a medical education boom. Not only are GMCs being set up, but the Centre has sectioned two AIIMS as well. While AIIIMS, Jammu, is functioning, work on AIIMS Kashmir is in full swing. In fact, healthcare and medical education have been a focus area of the Modi government since it assumed the reins of power. In the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819. Similarly, undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,29,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to 78,000. An additional 75,000 undergraduate and postgraduate seats are expected to be added across the country in the next five years. Earlier, in September, the Union Cabinet approved a major expansion of postgraduate and undergraduate medical education capacity in the country. Under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme, 5,023 MBBS and 5,000 PG seats will be added to medical colleges. The Centre and the states will be spending Rs 15,034.50 crore on these schemes. Out of Rs 15034.50 crore, the central share will be Rs 10,303.20 crore, and the state will spend Rs 4731.30 crore. Jammu and Kashmir, too, will benefit from these schemes. The Centre needs to focus on the infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir. Some of the medical colleges are in remote districts and need modern infrastructure. Since a large number of students from the central pool are allotted colleges in J&K, they need better facilities. The government needs to ensure adequate hostels, labs, staff, and research facilities. Our doctors should be able to compete with their counterparts across the country. A trained faculty and research facilities are key to producing better doctors. Plus, the infrastructure in the associated hospitals needs to be augmented so that the students learn the nuances of the profession. Our disease burden is increasing by the day, and Jammu and Kashmir needs more qualified doctors. Increasing UG and PG seats will go a long way in strengthening the healthcare system in Jammu and Kashmir.